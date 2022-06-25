Leah Barber

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Leah Barber, a 24-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top with white polka dots and blue jeans.

Leah is missing from Etna Green, which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen Friday at 6:34 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Leah Barber, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.