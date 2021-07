OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Decatur Police Department reports that 37-year-old Jeffery Chesak has been found safe.

On June 23, a statewide Silver Alert was issued after he was reported missing in Ossian. Police said Chesak may have been in “extreme danger” and need medical attention. That same night, Decatur Police said in a Facebook post that Chesak had made contact with his mother.

No other information was released.