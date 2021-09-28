Silent Witness display to bring awareness to domestic violence in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Harassment & Rape is hosting a Silent Witness display from 7:30 a.m.-noon on Friday outside the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event will feature silhouettes of men, women and children with necklaces displaying domestic violence statistics in an effort to promote awareness about domestic violence. The City of Fort Wayne hopes the display will “promote peace, healing and responsibility in adult relationships in order to eliminate domestic violence.”

The city said there will be a resource table with information from organizations such as the City of Fort Wayne’s Victim Assistance office, Center for Nonviolence, Armani Family Services, Sexual Assault Treatment Center, Charis House, Department of Children Services, and the VA Hospital. Members of the Mayor’s Commission will be in attendance to answer questions from attendees.

Through the creation of successful community-based domestic violence reduction efforts, the city hopes Silent Witness can provide hope, help and healing for the victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

The Silent Witness Initiative began in 1990 with one exhibit in one state to promote and educate in an effort to support an end to domestic violence. It has since grown into an international presence.