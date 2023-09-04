FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During the month of September, shelters and veterinarians are educating pet owners about their pets’ health and well-being. September is Animal Pain Awareness Month.

There are seven telltale signs of when your animal is in pain:

Disengaging from the family and a decrease in your pets’ activity level A change in facial expression and ear positions Abnormal posture A difference in vocalizing Changes in behaviors and daily routines Self biting Increased heart rates

Officials with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control warn pet owners of the dangers when it comes to giving pets human medications.

“Sometimes there are people that have said you can give them human medications, do not give them Tylenol or ibuprofen,” said Abigail Reyes, FWACC Community Relations Specialist. “Those are those will cause bodily harm to your pet and cam cause stomach bleeding, kidney failure so you usually want to stay away from human medications.”