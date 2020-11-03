Signature HealthCARE announces plans to close its Bluffton facility

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Signature HealthCARE announced Tuesday it plans on closing its assisted living facility in Bluffton within approximately 60 days according to a news release from the Louisville, Kentucky based company. It’s located at 1529 West Lancaster Street in Bluffton.

Signature cited declining occupancy levels as well as challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as contributing to the decision to close. The company said low occupancy levels can “add a sense of isolation and loneliness” to residents and there are no signs occupancy levels will go up in the near future.

Signature will meet with all residents and their families or legal guardians to find suitable care. Some residents might be transferred to Signature facilities in Fort Wayne and Muncie, however ultimately the decision will be made by residents.

WANE 15 reached out to Signature HealthCARE to find out how many residents and staff will be affected by the decision however we have not yet gotten a response.