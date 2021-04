FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lima Road is closed between Progress Road and I-69, until at least 2:30 Thursday morning.

Exits off southbound I-69 to Lima Road are also closed.

INDOT crews are replacing a sign in the area. They could not provide an exact time the work will be completed. It started around 12:30 Thursday morning, and was expected to continue for a couple hours.