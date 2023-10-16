FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A retail chain that specializes in outdoor gear will open its doors in Jefferson Pointe just in time for the winter months.

Shoppers can explore Sierra Trading Post starting Oct. 28. The retailer- which is sister to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods- sells active and outdoor gear for men, women, kids and pets, along with home merchandise.

Located near Marshalls, the store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the website.

It’s the second Indiana location for Sierra, which can also be found in Carmel.