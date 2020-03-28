Sierra cooks pizza logs and makes homemade ranch

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes when you’re far from home, you miss that regional dish. For here in Fort Wayne, that means pork tenderloin, sugar pie, and Coney dogs.

For Sierra Tufts, that means a dish from northwestern Pennsylvania. She made “pizza logs” in Studio 15, with homemade ranch.

Pizza Logs

Ingredients:

  • Egg roll or wonton wrappers
  • String mozzarella cheese
  • Pizza sauce
  • Pepperoni
  • Italian seasoning
  1. Preheat oven to 425. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a cookie sheet, lightly coat with cooking spray
  2. Take wrapper and arrange so a point is at the top and bottom, put a spoonful of sauce in the middle, sprinkle with Italian seasoning, place 3 pieces of pepperoni on top, then top with cheese stick. If using wonton wrapper, cut cheese in half
  3. Fold bottom tip, then take bottom over filling. Take sides one at a time toward the middle, making sure to tuck in folds
  4. Wet edges of the top tip, and roll the filling toward the top
  5. Place pizza log seam side down on cookie sheet, continue process
  6. Lightly coat top of pizza logs with cooking spray
  7. Bake for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through

Homemade mayo for ranch

Ingredients:

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice, or vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of dried mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 cup of canola, vegetable, or light olive oil
  1. In a tall glass container, like a mason jar, mix together egg yolks, lemon juice, dried mustard, and salt until combined
  2. On high speed using an immersion blender SLOWLY add 1/2 cup of the oil
  3. Continue to blend until combined
  4. Add last 1/2 cup of oil in a steady stream, until the consistency you want is achieved

Homemade Ranch

  • 1/4 cup homemade mayo
  • 2 tbs whole milk
  • 1/4 tsp dried dill weed
  • 1/2 tsp dried parsley
  • 1/2 tsp dried chives
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp cracked pepper
  • Fresh lemon juice to taste
  1. Combine all ingredients and shake. Add more seasonings to taste, and store in the fridge

Pizza Log source, homemade mayo source, homemade ranch source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss