Sierra cooks pizza logs and makes homemade ranch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes when you’re far from home, you miss that regional dish. For here in Fort Wayne, that means pork tenderloin, sugar pie, and Coney dogs.
For Sierra Tufts, that means a dish from northwestern Pennsylvania. She made “pizza logs” in Studio 15, with homemade ranch.
Pizza Logs
Ingredients:
- Egg roll or wonton wrappers
- String mozzarella cheese
- Pizza sauce
- Pepperoni
- Italian seasoning
- Preheat oven to 425. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a cookie sheet, lightly coat with cooking spray
- Take wrapper and arrange so a point is at the top and bottom, put a spoonful of sauce in the middle, sprinkle with Italian seasoning, place 3 pieces of pepperoni on top, then top with cheese stick. If using wonton wrapper, cut cheese in half
- Fold bottom tip, then take bottom over filling. Take sides one at a time toward the middle, making sure to tuck in folds
- Wet edges of the top tip, and roll the filling toward the top
- Place pizza log seam side down on cookie sheet, continue process
- Lightly coat top of pizza logs with cooking spray
- Bake for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through
Homemade mayo for ranch
Ingredients:
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice, or vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon of dried mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1 cup of canola, vegetable, or light olive oil
- In a tall glass container, like a mason jar, mix together egg yolks, lemon juice, dried mustard, and salt until combined
- On high speed using an immersion blender SLOWLY add 1/2 cup of the oil
- Continue to blend until combined
- Add last 1/2 cup of oil in a steady stream, until the consistency you want is achieved
Homemade Ranch
- 1/4 cup homemade mayo
- 2 tbs whole milk
- 1/4 tsp dried dill weed
- 1/2 tsp dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp dried chives
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp cracked pepper
- Fresh lemon juice to taste
- Combine all ingredients and shake. Add more seasonings to taste, and store in the fridge
