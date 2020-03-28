Sierra cooks pizza logs and makes homemade ranch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People all around the area took time to honor the men and women on the frontline of the fight against the new coronavirus.

WLDE Classic Hits 101.7 encouraged people to step outside of their homes at 8 o'clock Friday evening to sing both the national anthem and Queen's "We Will Rock You". The station played the songs over the radio as well as arranged for the Martin Luther King Junior Bridge, the Lincoln Tower, and the Ash Building to be lit up in red, white, and blue, all to show those healthcare workers and first responders that their efforts are seen and appreciated.