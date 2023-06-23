FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘Up the Creek Cruise-In’ car show returns to Riverside Gardens Park later today in celebration of kicking off The Leo-Cedarville Foundation Freedom Festival.

Drivers can bring their finest rides for the community to admire. Food trucks, music, and prizes will also be at the car show.

Entry is $15 per vehicle or $5 for attendees not participating. The first 125 registered cars will receive a free t-shirt.

Profits from the Cruise-In will benefit Gateway Woods- Willowbridge Community.