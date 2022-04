FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You can join the Old Fort Mustangers Club (OFMC) in celebration of National Mustang Day on Saturday.

The event is at Biggby Coffee on Dupont Road in the parking lot. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can view classic and new models of the Ford Mustang.

This is the first official OFMC event of the 2022 car show season. There will be an event in May, and one in July. One event will be held in Brown County near Bloomington.