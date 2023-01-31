FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Experts give advice to tax filers as residents prepare for a difference in tax returns this 2023 tax season.

Officials with the Internal Revenue Service or IRS say multiple factors could affect this year’s tax returns, which will cause them to be lower amounts of money back. Changes this year include the elimination of the Advanced Child Tax Credit, and there will be no Recovery Rebate Credit to claim pandemic-related stimulus payments.

“In the past couple of years we saw where you could claim up to $3,600 per dependent where as this year it has dropped tremendously,” said Rasheena Cole, Finance Coach and Bookkeeper at The Money Whys Financial Coaching, “It’s going back to pre-covid levels so therefore it’s going to result in a decrease in our returns that we’ll see this year.”

Cole said when it comes to filing yourself or consulting with a tax professional, finding what is best for you depends on a few factors like if you’ve had major changes in the year prior.

“Maybe you sold a home or there was another significant life change, you’ll want to maybe consult with a tax professional so that you can get the most out of your taxes,” Cole said.

She mentioned that self-serving tax filing applications such as Turbo-Tax are good to use if you haven’t had any significant changes that year.

“Your situation hasn’t changed from the year before, it’s a simple straight forward filing and that would be beneficial to those that haven’t had many changes go on,” Cole said.

IRS Officials say they do not take a stance on how you should file your taxes, however they do recommend filing when you’re ready and have all of your paperwork with whatever method you’re comfortable with. They said that more than half of those who file their taxes file using tax professionals.