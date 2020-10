HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police report that shots were fired into a triplex apartment in Huntington.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Salamonie Avenue on reports of gun shots into a triplex apartment. Responding officers report speaking with the residents of the apartments and determined there were no injuries.

Officers are speaking with neighbors and witnesses at this time, the press release said.

This investigation is ongoing.