Shorewoods Shops hosts customer appreciation block party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Shorewoods Shops shopping center hosted a customer appreciation block party on Saturday.

According to the event’s release, 16 total businesses will be highlighted. It will be held on the corner of Illinois and Scott Rds.

The block party will include 7 food vendors, a DJ, and 4 food trucks in addition to special sales, raffles, and giveaways.

“We’re growing and expanding and we just want to give back to the community,” said Nicole Burns, Manager of the Medicine Chest Southwest. “We’re finally out without masks and we just wanted to celebrate and show our appreciation to the community.”

The shops hope to turn this into an event that happens twice a year, once in the summer and once in the fall.