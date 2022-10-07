FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday.

Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday.

A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy had an apparent bullet hole. Beer cans were discarded in front of the businesses.

Here are photos of the damage:

Georgetown Square vandalism

WANE 15 learned a couple who walks in the area before dawn spotted the damage before 5 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police officers were on scene collecting evidence and documenting the damage.

One officer said surveillance cameras might have captured the vandals at work.