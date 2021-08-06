Shops at the Sanctuary turns old church into new retail space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “A place to rest in a noisy chaotic world” is the label for the Shops at the Sanctuary who had its grand opening Friday.

Art, accessories, vintage and antique furnishings are just some of the items that will be for sale inside the circa 1892 church.

“When you shop small you’re actually helping families. I love that there are vendors here that, that’s the only thing that they do. They either collect or make things. Retta Yoder, owner of Shops at the Sanctuary.

In the basement, Yoder said there is The Church Cafe which serves fresh, seasonal food.

Shop hours:

Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In the future, the Shops at the Sanctuary plans to create a man cave so husbands can “chill out and hang out while their wives or girlfriends shop.”

The retail store is located at 202 N. Chauncey St. in Columbia City.

For more information, visit the store’s website.