FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15.

The event was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local businesses.

Camille Garrison from the SHOP Waynedale committee joined First News Sunday on August 14 to share more on how to get involved. You can watch that full interview at the top of this article.

They offer a game book that provides discounts for local businesses and a scavenger hunt.

The game books can be picked up at any of the participating businesses or at Waynedale News on Lower Huntington Road.

Garrison said anyone who participates and completes the game book can then turn it in at the Waynedale Public Library or back at the Waynedale News.

SHOP Waynedale! runs through Saturday, August 20.