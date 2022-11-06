LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Country Heritage Winery is getting in the holiday spirit early in the season with a market full of local vendors to shop from, and an opportunity to give back this season.

Organizers said about 40 vendors are at the outdoor market Sunday afternoon. Shoppers get the chance to support small businesses as well as give back to the community– by donating items that will go to local shelters. Clothes, hygiene products and other basic necessities are being accepted.

Those in attendance could also win gifts from vendors, by earning tickets based on donations made and entering the tickets in a drawing. Everyone gets one ticket for coming to the event, and more tickets can also be purchased. The money from those purchases goes to the shelters as well.

New- not used- items accepted as donations include:

Coats- 12 Tickets

Gloves- 4 Tickets

Winter Hats- 4 Tickets

Toiletries- Shampoo, Conditioner, Deodorant, Razors, Body Wash, Soap, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Menstrual Products- 2 Tickets

Laundry Detergent- 4 Tickets

Socks- 2 Tickets

Undergarments- 4 Tickets

Blankets – 7 Tickets

Towels- 6 Tickets

Reading Glasses- 3 Tickets

Toilet Paper (4 pack)- 3 Tickets

Paper Towels per roll- 1 Ticket

Backpack- 8 Tickets

Any travel size items- 1 Ticket

Head out to the winery and shop local from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers noted the tasting bar is closed during the market but is open beforehand and afterwards. Wine and food are still available for purchase during the event.