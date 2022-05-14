FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Marketplace kicks off its second season Saturday in Huntertown.

The open-air market is scheduled to have more than 80 vendors and food trucks, including area artisans, crafters, artists, boutiques, antiques and vintage goods, and more.

Vendors are lined up along a winding sidewalk through the Huntertown Family Park so shoppers have a flat surface to stroll on. There are also benches along the way for visitors to relax and enjoy treats from the food trucks.

ProFed Credit Union is the music sponsor for the May 14 market featuring the spotlight musician, Angie Marquardt.

The marketplace will be open every second Saturday of the month between May and October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is at 2303 Wood Road in Huntertown.

Organizers say there is free parking, bathrooms are on-site, and the park is wheelchair accessible. Details are on Facebook.