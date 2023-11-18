FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The hustle and bustle of the holidays is right around the corner. That includes Small Business Saturday, which is also Holly Shopping in downtown Fort Wayne.

Marketing director for Downtown Fort Wayne Preston Wallace stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Holly Shopping in downtown Fort Wayne is on Saturday, November 25. Trolleys will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You’ll also be able to see some festive characters during that time. There are also prizes being given away. You can find those by clicking here, as well as seeing more details about Holly Shopping.