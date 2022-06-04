HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Mark your calendars for Allen County Marketplace’s second event of the season.

The open-air market will again be lined with vendors June 11 in Huntertown Family Park. You can find meat, produce, baked goods, art, vintage goods, live music and more. Michelle Lebrecht said an average of 85 or more vendors are lined up for each market.

The market takes place on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend throughout the season, which ends in October.