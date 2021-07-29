Shop local and for a good cause at Erin’s House pop-up shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guests are invited to shop local vendors while supporting a Fort Wayne non-profit on Thursday.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children, a non-profit dedicated to help grieving youth in northeast Indiana, is hosting a pop-up shop Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. Over 35 vendors are scheduled to attend, including restaurants like Salsa Grille Express and other boutiques. The first 250 attendees will also receive complimentary Vera Bradley market tote and DIY calming comfort kits.

A portion of the proceeds from Thursday’s pop-up shop will be donated to Erin’s House in support of their mission.

A full list of participating vendors is available on the Erin’s House Facebook page.