FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Find creative holiday gifts for your loved ones with a shopping spree at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Le Chic Holiday Market is welcoming more than 100 vendors with handmade items from holiday decor to clothes and accessories, and plenty of presents just in time for the season of giving. Check out what the market has to offer Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and ages 12 and younger get in for free. Organizers said the first 200 adults in line receive a reusable “Le Chic Sak”.