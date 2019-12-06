Shop for gifts and help Fort Wayne homeless, too

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to buy a stylish gift and help the homeless at the same time, here’s your chance.

Sky Outfitters is an Indiana company started in a dorm room at Taylor University three years ago. They will set up shop as a vendor at Le Chic Holiday Market at Memorial Coliseum tonight and Saturday.

For every item you buy, either online or in person, the company donates an item to the homeless shelter of the month.

The goal in December? To give 4,000 pairs of socks to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

“The need in the Fort Wayne community is larger than what people may realize,” says Laurie Brumbaugh, Chief Development Officer at The Rescue Mission.

“There’s about 3,500 homeless in our community and the Rescue Mission is serving about 1,500 unique individuals throughout the course of the year. Those are people that we’ve never seen come to our doors before so to have this support again is greatly important.”

Sky Outfitters helped the Rescue Mission last year and the donated socks went quickly.

Since that time, the company has added winter hats and scarves to its collection.

“We’re not selling socks and all these other items just to sell them,” says Keaton Hendricks. Sky Outfitter’s founder.

“In high school I had an experience where I volunteered at a homeless shelter and I knew that socks were the most requested item from shelters. That experience, and the passion for those people who are hurting in our own communities, that just stuck with me.”



