Shop for a cause at Erin’s House pop-up event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Erin’s House for Grieving Children will host a pop-up shop on Thursday, July 29.

Guests can browse a variety of local vendors and enjoy delicious offerings from several food trucks at the Pop-Up Shop event. Over 35 vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry, food and home goods.

The first 250 guests will receive a complimentary Vera Bradley market tote. The event lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the shopping event will be donated to Erin’s House in support of their mission. Erin’s House for Grieving Children has programs to support grieving youth in the regional community. Its services are free for families.

Follow the event on Facebook for more details and updates. Its located at 5670 YMCA Park Driver West, Fort Wayne, IN 46935.

To learn more about Erin’s House services visit ErinsHouse.org.