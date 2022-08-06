FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Police have confirmed a shooting on the 2300 block on Hanna Street in Fort Wayne, south of downtown. The suspect is still in the house armed with a handgun.

SWAT has arrived at the scene. There are also over a dozen officers at the scene. They have also set up a command post.

When police first arrived at the scene, they found a person lying in the backyard of the house with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police then created a perimeter and, using a megaphone, called a woman and some children out of the house.

Police are warning people to stay clear of the area as it is still dangerous. This is an ongoing story, WANE-15 will update as we learn more information.