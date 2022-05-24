FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police officers were called to the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 7400 block of Cold Springs Blvd to find that a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had been transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle.

Several vehicles at the scene were damaged during the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.