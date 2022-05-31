FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting at a home just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. to the 1700 block of Andrew Street, near Sherman Boulevard and Putnam Street, on a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers were not able to provide any other information.

Neighbors told WANE 15 that two teenagers were loaded into ambulances. A WANE 15 reporter at the scene saw one victim taken from the home on a stretcher.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.