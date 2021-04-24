Shooting range hosts ‘Kops & Kids’ fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The X Count shooting range located at 5301 Merchandise Dr, Fort Wayne hosted a fundraiser called “Kops & Kids” with middle and high school students in a friendly competition with police officers on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The X Count is an official collegiate and Olympic training center. Students train hard for high school competitions, state matches, national matches, and junior Olympics at the facility. Two Fort Wayne seniors signed letters to shoot in college to the University of Nebraska and Ole Miss.

