Shooting range hosts ‘Kops & Kids’ event to bring students and police together

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The X Count shooting range located at 5301 Merchandise Dr, Fort Wayne hosted a fundraiser called “Kops & Kids” with middle and high school students in a friendly competition with police officers on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mitchell McKinney, Executive Director of “Leaving a Living Legacy” Fraternal Order of Police, said that the goal of the event was so that students and police officers could level with each other, have some fun, and show the kids to “see the police in a different light”. McKinney added that he hopes to inspire some of the kids to be the next generation of police.

The X Count is an official collegiate and Olympic training center. Students train hard for high school competitions, state matches, national matches, and junior Olympics at the facility. Two Fort Wayne seniors signed letters to shoot in college to the University of Nebraska and Ole Miss.

