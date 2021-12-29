Shooting range at JE Roush Lake increasing fees

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A DNR shooting range in Huntington will increase its fees in 2022.

Beginning, Jan. 1, 2022, the fee structures at J.E. Roush Lake Fish and Wildlife Area will change.

  • Rifles and pistols will be $5 a day.
  • An annual pass will be available for $100.
  • Fees for youth under 18 will be $2/day.
  • The shotgun range will remain $5/round.

Fee structures at shooting ranges at Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area in LaPorte and Deer Creek FWA in Greencastle will also change, DNR said.

The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife operates 12 shooting ranges around the state. For more information on DNR shooting ranges, including hours, visit on.IN.gov/dnrshootingranges.

