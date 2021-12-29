Shooting range at JE Roush Lake increasing fees

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A DNR shooting range in Huntington will increase its fees in 2022.

Beginning, Jan. 1, 2022, the fee structures at J.E. Roush Lake Fish and Wildlife Area will change.

Rifles and pistols will be $5 a day.

An annual pass will be available for $100.

Fees for youth under 18 will be $2/day.

The shotgun range will remain $5/round.

Fee structures at shooting ranges at Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area in LaPorte and Deer Creek FWA in Greencastle will also change, DNR said.

The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife operates 12 shooting ranges around the state. For more information on DNR shooting ranges, including hours, visit on.IN.gov/dnrshootingranges.