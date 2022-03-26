FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Coliseum Inn, 1020 North Coliseum Boulevard at 12:41 a.m. in reference to a shooting. After arriving, they found a man was shot. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses right now and Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene to learn more details. A person of interest is currently being interviewed by detectives.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.