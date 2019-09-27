Shooter gets 60 years in killing of Chicago man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man found guilty in the April killing of a Chicago man near Bishop Luers High School has been sentenced.

Antoine L. Kelley, Jr., 28, was sentenced to 60 years for the April 1 shooting death of Darius McMorris, 23, at a home at 5419 S. Harrison St. Last month, a jury found Kelley guilty of murder in the case.

Fort Wayne police were called to the home just after noon that day. One of the officers entered the home and found McMorris dead inside.

An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, Fort Wayne Police detectives asked for the public’s help. Kelley was found and arrested in Tennessee days later.