Shooter fires through house window, hits victim in face

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at 4311 Standish Drive on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Police said one man was hit in the face after someone fired through a back window of the house.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating after someone shot a man in the face early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 4311 Standish Drive around 1 a.m. That's in a neighborhood near McKinnie Avenue and S. Anthony Boulevard.

Police at the scene said someone had fired several shots through a back window of the house. One of those bullets hit a man who was inside the home.

Police said medics transported him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his mouth area, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, but police said neither the witnesses or the victim would provide any helpful information about what happened. As a result, no suspect information was available.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident.