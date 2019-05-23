Shooter fires through house window, hits victim in face

Fort Wayne police are investigating after someone shot a man in the face early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 4311 Standish Drive around 1 a.m. That’s in a neighborhood near McKinnie Avenue and S. Anthony Boulevard.

Police at the scene said someone had fired several shots through a back window of the house. One of those bullets hit a man who was inside the home.

Police said medics transported him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his mouth area, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, but police said neither the witnesses or the victim would provide any helpful information about what happened. As a result, no suspect information was available.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident.