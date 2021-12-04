Shipshewana’s ‘Majestic Noel Equestrian Variety Show’ drawing in global talent

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — The “Majestic Noel Equestrian Variety Show” returns to the Michiana Event Center next weekend.

“The show is two hours of Christmas. I mean in all forms and fashions,” said Hugh Warren, the show’s host. “We have some of the best and most beautiful horses in the entire country that will be at our show. Some of the best trainers, trick riders, enrollment riders.”

The show also features aerialists, magicians, dancers and singers.

“We have dancers that are performed all over the world as well,” said Warren. “It’s just a fantastic show that celebrates Christmas and brings back that feeling that you used to get when you were kid.”

The show runs from Friday, December 10 to the 19th. To see the showtimes for each day click here.