Shipshewana’s ‘Light of Joy’ opens Friday

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – Shipshewana’s third annual Light of Joy opens Friday for the 2020 holiday season.

“With the current state of our country this will offer a safe experience for families because they don’t even have to get out of their car to enjoy the annual event. It is becoming a family tradition for many and we are pleased to continue this year and to expand the displays for their enjoyment,” said Brian Lambright, Business Development Director of Shipshewana Trading Place.

The newly expanded mile-and-a-half long symphony of light scenes runs: Friday, Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28, and every Tuesday through Sunday from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2. The drive-thru display is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is set up on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park., the press release said. Visitors will enter at the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on SR 5 and drive through the 1.5 mile course of Christmas light scenes, exiting onto CR 200 N.

“It is so great to see families and individuals from all over enjoy a unique Shipshewana experience like this and we can’t wait to see it continue to get better with each year,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality. “Shipshewana already offers some amazing things to do and this adds to the options available for our visitors.”

The cost is just $20 per vehicle. Tickets may be purchased online at ShipshewanaLightsofJoy.com or at the gate.

Hours:

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is committed to continuing to support local non-profit organizations, so this year in lieu of a “community night” event, a portion of the proceeds each week will be donated to benefit a different featured local non-profit organization each week,” the press release said.