Shipshewana on the Road returns to Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shipshewana on the Road Gift, Food and Craft show will be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

The show features over 200 vendors selling unique crafts, home décor, clothing, jewelry and food.

“I’ve been with Shipshewana on the Road for I think 12 years now and every weekend I go I see something different,” said Makayla Moffitt, the show’s office administrator. “Whether that be a craft item or something that somebody is bringing in… a lot of our vendors change up what they’re selling too.”

Typically the show draws in over 12,000 guests. However, because of the pandemic, Moffitt said she’s not sure what to expect this time around.

“At the end of the day for us it doesn’t necessarily really matter how many people come in the door,” said Moffitt. “As long as those people that are coming in are here to enjoy what they’ve missed for the past year.”

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.

Admission costs $5 for a single day and $8 for a weekend pass. Masks or face coverings are required.