FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Shipshewana on the Road Gift, Food and Craft Show is being held at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The show is known for having thousands of unique items that shoppers may not be able to find elsewhere.

Shipshewana on the Road runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for a one-day pass are $5 and it costs $8 for a two-day pass. Children under the age of 12 can get in for free.