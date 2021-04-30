Shipshewana Flea Market opens for 2021 season on Tuesday

Local vendor selling vintage, collectibles and antiques at the Shipshewana Flea Market (Photo courtesy of the Shipshewana Trading Place)

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — The Shipshewana Flea Market announced it will kick of the 2021 season on Tuesday with nearly 700 spaces for vendors.

“There’s so much to do here,” said Market Director Michael Christner. “You can come to the flea market and spend the day shopping, you can bid at the Antique Auction and you can explore the town.”

Last season, the market had a delayed start to be sure safety measures were in place but this season organizers said they are on schedule and vendors are ready with their goods.

“We are excited for shoppers to experience a great lineup of vendors this season, and we’ll also be featuring a new mobile eats section near the recently relocated Farmer’s Market,” Christner said.

The flea market is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May through September, rain or shine. Holiday hours on Memorial Day, July 5 and Labor Day. The market is also open for special weekend hours on June 18 and 19 and Aug. 20 and 21.

For more information on the flea market or auction, visit www.shipshewanatradingplace.com or call 260-768-4129. Find more at the Shipshewana Flea Market Facebook page and for the most up to date information on events.