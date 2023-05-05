SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – Let the shopping begin! The Shipshewana Flea Market is now open for the 2023 season.

Shoppers can explore 40 acres of bargains and treasures in Amish Country at the market that kicked off a new season on Tuesday, organizers said in a release.

The flea market is open rain or shine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the season ends on Sept. 27, organizers said. Stop by for special weekend hours on June 16-17 and Aug. 4-5. You can also shop on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.