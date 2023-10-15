FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Dance Collective brings back its 14 annual Halloween tradition, Shino Shadows.

This year’s show allows members to follow different Yōkai, which are supernatural entities that cause mischief, found in Japanese folklore. The performance will be put on by the Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s professional artists alongside drummers from Fort Wayne Taiko and guest artists from the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York.

The performance is general admission meaning it’s first come first serve basis. The first performance will be on October 20 at 8 p.m., another performance on October 21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a final performance on October 22 at 2 p.m.

All of the performances will take place at the Parkview Physicians Group Artslab located at 300 E Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets head to the Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s website.