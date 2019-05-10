Shindigz opens new headquarters, looks to the future in Fort Wayne

The online party retailer, Shindigz, officially opened their downtown Fort Wayne Headquarters Friday. This comes after months of renovating space at the southeast corner of Wayne and Harrison streets.

As one of the country’s largest party supply companies, they’re always looking to become more innovative, something co-owner Shep Moyle says sets them apart.

“We sell solutions to our customers. And so, our business continues to grow, thrive, because we focus on unique products, personalized products, and products you can’t get anywhere else,” says Shep.

Competitor Party City announced they’ll be closing stores across the country, the same day of Shindigz HQ’s opening. No word yet if the closures include the Fort Wayne location. Party City’s reason, a helium shortage. Something Shindigz is dealing with as well, but is managing.

“We’re transitioning to products that are more air-filled balloons. So, we’ve created new concepts for our customers that don’t require helium.”

Those new ideas come from the new talent Shindigz is trying to recruit to their headquarters. About 50 employees are at Shindigz HQ, but they’re looking for more.

“Who wouldn’t want to work at a place where fun comes to party,” says Brianna Wells, product development & photoshoot manager at Shindigz.

Brianna has worked at Shindigz for four years, commuting to South Whitley. She’s excited for this change.

“Bringing those fresh eyes in here, bringing the freshness here, bringing the trends, bringing people from Fort Wayne, bringing people from anywhere to just really come live and stay in Fort Wayne is just really so important.”

During today’s opening, Shindigz also donated thousands of dollars to local nonprofits.

“We want to be part of this community, and we want to help make a difference. And we want to be part of the success story that downtown Fort Wayne is. The fly-wheel is moving forward, all of the exciting developments are happening, and we want to help fuel that,” says Shep.

Shindigz donated to The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Arts United, and Riverfront Fort Wayne.

