Shigs in Pit serving ‘Best Ribs’ in Indiana, Food Network says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Where can you find the best ribs in Indiana? At Fort Wayne’s Shigs in Pit locations, according to Food Network.

Shigs in Pit’s award-winning ribs are shown cooking.

The food-centric channel recently released “The Best Ribs in Every State” ranks – the “restaurants and food trucks serving up some of the country’s best ribs in every state” – and found the Fort Wayne BBQ joint is serving up the Hoosier State’s best ribs.

The write-up on FoodNetwork.com read:

“Recently voted Indiana’s best BBQ joint, Shigs in Pit (with two locations), which has won countless competition awards over the years, has become a Fort Wayne staple for excellent BBQ. Indiana-raised pork ribs are rubbed with a special blend of seasonings and slow-smoked, St. Louis style, over local wild cherry wood. While ribs are a standout, don’t miss out on homemade side dishes like hot potato casserole, corn spoon bread and Southern green beans.”

Shigs in Pit was also recently named Best BBQ in Visit Indiana’s “Best of Indiana” competition after a public vote. Its competition BBQ team has found much success at nationally sanctioned BBQ events, including 12 Kansas City Barbecue Society Grand championships.

Still, an honor from Food Network stands out.

“We were honored to wake up to the Food Network article declaring our Ribs the best in Indiana,” said Josh Volz, director of marketing and design for Mad Anthony Brewing and Shigs In Pit BBQ. “Our Shigs In Pit Crew members work tirelessly each day preparing all of our fresh smoked meats and we are so excited to see the recognition for their hard work, especially from Food Network of all places!”

Shigs in Pit has two Fort Wayne locations: at 2008 Fairfield Ave. and at 6250 Maplecrest Road.

You can see Food Network’s “Best Ribs in Every State” results HERE.