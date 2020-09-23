Shigs In Pit credits other stores for ability to open new location amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City restaurant chain Shigs In Pit marked the opening of its third location Wednesday. The store stands on Illinois Road, between Scott Road and I-69.

The new store is similar to the company’s Maplecrest Road location, offering a similar menu and environment, but with added space.

An inside look at the dining room of Shigs In Pit’s Illinois Road location.

Capacity restrictions put in place by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track COVID-19 plan still restricted the amount of eaters Shigs In Pit can allow in the new dining room as the store opened to business. The company credits changes made at other Shigs In Pit and Mad Anthony’s Brewing locations for helping make the opening happen.

“It’s all about the company and family working together to be able to open this new location,” Director of Marketing and Design Josh Volz told WANE 15.

Volz added that the opening of the new restaurant allowed for the hiring of more than 100 people.

The new Shigs In Pit location will be open Sunday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.