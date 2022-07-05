Sherwin WIlliams is constructing a standalone store on East Dupont Road that will resemble this prototype. It’s next to the Mocha Lounge.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thinking about a new color for the dining room or freshening up the patio?

A new Sherwin Williams store is under construction in the 4600 block of East Dupont Road.

Venerable paint company, Sherwin Williams, is about to open a 3,500 square foot, standalone store on East Dupont Road next to the Mocha Lounge. Interested patrons can quaff a coffee while poring over paint samples and lovely brochures.

Indianapolis-based developer Bruce Bodner said the store in the 4600 block of East Dupont should be completed by the end of August with an opening sometime in September.

Doug O’Neal of O’Neal Excavating said the construction has brought some excitement and quite a few phone calls because the O’Neal sign is out front.

The store will look like many of the Sherwin Williams store and will not replace an existing paint store in the Lima Road Marketplace in the 9800 block of Lima Road at the Dupont Road intersection. Bodner said the concrete signage will be low and “nothing garish.”

“Sherwin Williams is trying to be and is convenient to folks in areas where there’s a lot of expansion and folks who are existing home owners who like to work on their own homes,” Bodner said.