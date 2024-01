FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sherman Boulevard is partially shut down as water maintenance teams repair a water main break.

Workers with the City of Fort Wayne’s Water Maintenance and Service confirmed a water main break caused by cold temperatures has partially shut down Sherman Blvd.

Sherman Blvd. is shut down from Hofer Ave. to the Sherman-Goshen roundabout.

Workers at the scene said this type of repair typically takes around 4 hours