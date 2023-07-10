FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Families headed to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo this month will need to take a detour to get there.

Sherman Boulevard is temporarily closed to through traffic between Franke Park Drive and Louisedale Drive.

The closure started Sunday with anticipation for the project to be complete July 21. The closure is due to construction that is ongoing at the zoo, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

Map of closure and detour provided by TREC the Fort (Fort Wayne Public Works)

Drivers are recommended to use the posted detour of Coliseum Boulevard, Lima Road, and Wells Street.

For more information about the closure head to TREC’s website.