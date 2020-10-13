Sheriff’s deputy rear-ends Steuben school bus; no children aboard

by: Corinne Moore

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy rear-ended a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Angola Police responded to a personal injury crash on 200 North, west of the SR 827, at the railroad tracks. There, a MSD of Steuben County school bus was stopped eastbound on the 200 North at the railroad tracks when a Steuben County Sherriff’s Department police truck collided with the school bus.

The deputy failed to stop in time and rear-ended the school bus, police said in a report.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not released.

