ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff’s officers made three arrests on dealing charges after pulling over a Ford pickup for going five-miles-per hour over a speed limit Saturday, according to newly released court documents.

An officer clocked the pickup going 50 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone in the area of Hillegas Road and Coliseum Boulevard, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Inside the truck were 18-year-old Hanna L. Gibbs, 34-year-old Vernon T. Williams and 35-year-old Kenneth E. Auston Gillum, court records said.

Williams was driving the truck, which he said he owned, but he could not find proof of insurance, court records said. The officer who initiated the traffic stop then called in another officer with a K-9 unit, according to court records.

The K-9 unit alerted officers to a black backpack and a red plastic box in the back seat of the truck, according to court records.

The plastic box contained:

Three small clear plastic baggies of cocaine weighing a total of 2.5 grams.

Five baggies containing a total of 26.7 gams of a dried mushroom material.

20 small rubbery jar containers with 138 grams of a brown wax substance thought to be THC.

Seven individual baggies totaling 28.6 grams of marijuana.

Another bag containing 74 grams of marijuana.

Two digital scales.

A Ruger handgun.

Williams, Gillum and Gibbs were all arrested on various felony counts of dealing cocaine and marijuana as well as possession chares. Officers booked the trio into Allen County Lockup, but they were earlier this week released on their own recognizance, according to court records.

As part of their release, they must all three submit to drug testing at any time.







Kenneth E. Auston Gillum, Hanna Gibbs, Vernon Williams