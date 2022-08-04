ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff.

FILE – In this July 19, 2018, photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Thursday that “updated information” showed initial information about the direction of travel of the two vehicles involved in the crash on S.R. 19 around 12:30 p.m. was “not correct.”

According to Siegel, “eyewitness and video evidence” showed the silver Toyota RAV 4 carrying Walorski and driven by Zachery Potts was northbound on S.R. 19 just outside Nappanee when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee.

Walorski, Potts and another staffer – Emma Thomson – in the SUV were killed, as was Schmucker.

Authorities initially said the car crossed the center line on the state highway and collided head-on with the SUV.

In his report Thursday, Siegel said it was still not clear why the SUV went left of center. Investigators were still talking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene and vehicles, he added.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed, the sheriff said.